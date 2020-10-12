As the nights get cooler and Anchorage’s mass shelter exceeds capacity, homeless people are turned away With tears in her eyes Tina Morgan, left, said "I don't know where to go. I'm going to freeze," after she and Ella Luther were turned away from the homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena when it reached full capacity on a rainy Wednesday evening, Oct. 14, 2020. (Bill Roth / ADN) (Bill Roth / […]

Thousands arrive in Hawaii on first day of pre-travel testing A beachgoer walks down Waikiki Beach, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy and many are hoping […]

Letter: Money bomb What’s going on? All day long, all night long, congressional political ads on all the local TV and radio stations, costing millions of dollars. Seems to be much more than what has happened in the past few congressional races.According to Advertising Analytics, as of Oct. 9, pro-Al Gross groups have spent $2 million on television […]

As Election Day nears, Republicans and Democrats are concentrating on a handful of Alaska’s legislative seats The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau is seen on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (James Brooks / ADN)Fifty-one of the Alaska Legislature’s 60 seats are up for election this fall, but as Election Day approaches, Republicans and Democrats are focusing their efforts on 14 key races.Those seats, experts say, could decide who controls the Alaska House […]