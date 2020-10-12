RACHEL AHRENS TO BE INSTALLED AS JUDGE OF THE VALDEZ SUPERIOR COURT
Supreme Court of the State of Alaska is holding a virtual installation of Rachel Ahrens as Judge of the Valdez Superior Court.
Supreme Court of the State of Alaska is holding a virtual installation of Rachel Ahrens as Judge of the Valdez Superior Court.
During the week of October 12-16, the City of Valdez and the planning team will be hosting 15
focus groups meetings with community stakeholders, and the public is invited to attend.
The Meals Ave and Pioneer Dr intersection will be closed Thursday and Friday, Oct 15th and 16th, for paving.
Deadline for application submissions for current vacancies is October 27th at 5pm
All 2021 BUDGET MEETINGS start at 6pm and are in Council Chambers
Run through 10-18
Run through 10-18
Friday, October 16th, 6pm
Saturday, October 3rd from 9am to Noon
Every Thursday in October is Purple Thursday
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October 3rd, 10th, and 17th
Valdez COVID-19 Unified Command NEWS RELEASE For immediate release: 05/22/2020 10:00 p.m. Valdez, AK – The community of Valdez received confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) late Friday evening. The patient […]